New Columbia Man Arrested on Felony Rape Charges

NEW COLUMIBA – A New Columbia man is jailed on felony rape charges. Milton state police say arrested was 25-year-old Ky Getz for the August 8 incident in White Deer Township, Union County. Troopers say they were notified about the alleged incident by the on-duty Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, when a patient arrived at Evangelical Community Hospital to report a rape.

Troopers say they then interviewed and indentified the victim, who later identified Getz as the actor. Getz was located, arrested, and arraigned at the Union County Courthouse. He’s now jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail.