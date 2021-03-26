Nearly 5,000 New Statewide COVID Cases Again, 57 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s new set of COVID-19 cases are near 5,000 for the second time this week. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health reported 4,927 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,005,167. Most of those people, 91%, have recovered, according to the state.

There are 57 new Valley cases – In Northumberland County, there are 41 more cases, for a total of 8,446 cases, and a new death at 333 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. Union County’s case count was reconciled to 5,399 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 84 deaths.

Snyder County has 12 new cases at 3,253 total and 82 deaths, and Montour County has four new cases, 1,812 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 60 deaths. The department says there were 36 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,953 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The Department of Health also confirmed another 1,460 local residents have received at least one shot lately. That includes 682 in Northumberland County. Now 38,766 have at least one shot (15,896 have two shots, 22,870 have one shot). In Snyder County, 12,894 have at least one shot, that represents an increase of 257 people from the day before (5,011 have two shots, 7,883 have two).

Union County has 380 more residents with at least one shot of the vaccine (15,688 total [5,981 both, 9,707 one shot). Montour County has141 new residents with a shot, 13,826 have at least one now (6,149 have two, 7,677 have just one).

No changes at Valley universities: At Bucknell University, there are 12 active cases – seven among students and five among faculty and staff. 347 have been active since the spring semester began and only 23% of its isolation space is in use. At Susquehanna University, there remain four active cases – three students and one faculty and staff.

There were no changes in local and state hospitalizations as well; Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has five COVID-19 patients, two are in the ICU, and none on ventilators. Geisinger Danville has 22 patients, 10 of whom are in ICU, and six are in ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has six patents, three in the ICU, and none on ventilators. Statewide, there are 1,717 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 358 patients are in an intensive care unit and 194 are on ventilators.