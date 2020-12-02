Nearly 200 new statewide COVID-19 deaths, 164 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Nearly 200 new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed statewide as hospitalization numbers continue rising, and there are 164 new Valley cases. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 194 new statewide deaths (over 10,700 overall), along with 8,291 new cases at over 375,000 total. There are nearly 5,000 statewide hospitalizations, including over 1,000 now in the ICU, and 565 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 50 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 2,771 since the start of the pandemic and there’s also three new deaths at 136 total. Montour has 49 new cases at 525 overall and 15 deaths. Snyder has 35 new cases at 1,076 overall and 21 deaths, and Union has 30 new cases at 1,739 overall and 17 deaths.

At Valley long-term care facilities,Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation is the latest facility experiencing an outbreak with 105 active cases – 82 among residents and 23 among staff. The rest of the count:

Among 11 Northumberland County facilities – 605 total resident cases, 164 total staff cases and 107 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has no active cases with 268 total cases

In two Snyder County facilities – 92 total resident cases, 18 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In three Montour County facilities – 84 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s no active Grandview cases (180 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 44 total resident cases, 12 total staff cases, and three deaths

At Valley Hospitals (updated Wednesday):

Geisinger Danville has 10 new patients: 99 are admitted, 17 are on ventilators and 28 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient: 11 people admitted, none on ventilators, and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three new patients – 42 patients, three on ventilators, 11 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Wednesday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 33 inmates and 19 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 214 inmates (125 at USP Allenwood, 89 at Medium) and 19 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has five active cases right now among staff.