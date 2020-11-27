UPDATE: Two Day Valley total near 400 new COVID-19 cases

UPDATE 12:59 p.m.

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health has now released its two-day total for Thursday and Friday of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. The Department of Health confirmed 15,785 new statewide cases for both days, and the state total is over 343,000, of which 61% have recovered. 139 new deaths have also been confirmed the last two days and the state death toll is over 10,200.

There 389 new Valley cases confirmed over the last two days , including three deaths. Union County has 164 new cases at 1,620 since the start of the pandemic and 16 deaths. Northumberland County has 132 new cases at 2,499 overall and all three new deaths at 125 total. Snyder has 58 new cases at 965 overall and 20 deaths, and Montour has 35 new cases at 444 overall and 15 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Friday):

Geisinger Danville has five less COVID-19 patients: 77 are admitted, 15 are on ventilators and 30 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has five less patients – 7 people admitted, none on ventilators, and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three new patients – 34 patients, three on ventilators, 10 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons:

SCI Coal Township has a total of 33 inmates and 19 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 173 inmates (126 at USP Allenwood, 47 at Medium) and 12 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has four active cases right now among staff.

At Valley universities:

Bloomsburg University – 379 total students and five total staff who have had COVID.

Bucknell now has 7 active cases and a total of 73 students and staff with the disease this semester.

Susquehanna University students are home for the semester.

At Valley long-term care facilities, updated Wednesday:

Among 11 Northumberland County facilities – 518 total resident cases, 147 total staff cases and 107 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has no active cases with 268 total cases

In two Snyder County facilities – 90 total resident cases, 18 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In three Montour County facilities – 84 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s also 2 active Grandview cases – 2 employee, 0 residents (180 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 40 total resident cases, 12 total staff cases, and three deaths

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in November. There are 2,786,075 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 14,336 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

HARRISBURG ‐‐ Another record day for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and in The Valley.

The state Department of Health reported Thursday, over 8,000 more Pennsylvanians have coronavirus. The previous record from two weeks ago was 7,100. The state says there were 8,425 new cases.

Additionally, nearly 200 local cases is a record.

Due to cases in one, as yet unidentified Long Term Care Facility, there were a dozen new Northumberland County cases.

The state says there were 198 new Valley cases.

97 are confirmed in Union County. Northumberland County has 61 total new cases, Snyder County has 20, and Montour County has 11.

Statewide, the department says there have been 336,254 cases in Pennsylvania since the pandemic began. It reported 118 new deaths for a total of 10,213.