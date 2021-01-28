Nearly 1,000 More First Vaccine Doses Administered in Valley

HARRISBURG – Nearly 1,000 more first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the Valley. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 950 more first doses have been administered in the Valley. There’s also another big increase of second doses at 750. Here is the total number of people receiving the vaccine so far locally, the increase from the day before, and the numbers related to the second doses:

Montour –2,635 first doses (Thursday’s count was decreased from Wednesday), 1,408 second doses (+320 Wednesday)

Northumberland – 6,286 first doses (+389), 1,288 second doses (+287)

Snyder – 1,952 first doses (+253), 335 second doses (+44)

Union – 2,421 first doses (+308), 748 second doses (+99)

Statewide, there are over 519,000 first doses administered, and over 159,000 second doses administered.

Locally, 86 new positive test results have been confirmed, including 39 in Northumberland County at 6,671 overall since the start of the pandemic. There’s also a new death at 289 total since March. Union County has 26 new cases at 3,972 overall and a new death at 71 total, Snyder has 10 new cases at 2,497 overall and 66 deaths, and Montour has 11 new cases at 1,567 overall and 48 deaths.

Statewide, 6,036 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 824,000, of which 81% have recovered. Case counts Thursday include backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers. Over 1,200 of Thursday’s newly identified cases had their specimens collected over a week ago. There will be more backlogged data reported from urgent care centers over the next few days.

Also statewide, 198 new deaths were reported and the state death toll is over 21,300.

Valley Universities are back in session: Susquehanna University – one active employee case; Bucknell University – 23 total cases (21 among employees), eight active cases; Bloomsburg University – No active cases

Statewide hospitalizations are now down just under 3,700. Of those patients, over 700 are in an ICU and over 400 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Thursday):

Geisinger Danville has one fewer patient – 129 people admitted, 30 in the ICU and 16 on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has two fewer patients – seven people admitted and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three fewer patients – 37 patients admitted, three in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

Numbers at Valley some state and federal prisons are ticking back upward recently:

SCI Muncy has 34 inmates infected, along with 31 staff members

SCI Coal Township has zero inmates infected, but there are 27 active staff infections.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 39 inmates infected – 10 at the Medium campus (no changes Thursday), 29 at Low (-1 Thursday), none at USP Allenwood (no changes) – and 69 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 72 active inmate cases (+5 Thursday) and 30 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Thursday with slight changes):

Among 18 Northumberland County facilities – 910 total resident cases, 222 total staff cases and 188 deaths. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 71 among staff (four active) Mountainview Coal Township has four active resident case – 282 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 116 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 265 total resident cases, 61 total staff cases, and 29 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are seven active resident cases and five active staff cases (230 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 226 total resident cases, 38 total staff cases, and 33 deaths

At Valley state run facilities, slight changes Wednesday:

Selinsgrove Center – 66 total residents have been infected (20 active), 193 staff have been infected (20 active), and there’s ‘less than five deaths’ reported among residents

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (no active cases), 32 staff have been infected (less than five active), and there’s ‘less than five deaths’ reported among residents

There are 3,600,965 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 22,653 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.