Nearly 1,000 More First Vaccine Doses Administered in Valley

HARRISBURG – Despite Friday’s announced vaccine distribution holdups by local hospitals, the nearly 1,000 new first doses have been administered. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed 941 more first doses, along with 418 more second doses. Here is the total number of people receiving the vaccine so far locally, the increase from the day before, and the numbers related to the second doses:

Montour –2,755 first doses (+120 Saturday), 1,518 second doses (+110 Saturday)

Northumberland – 7,024 first doses (+198), 1,440 second doses (+152)

Snyder – 2,209 first doses (+257), 449 second doses (+114)

Union – 2,787 first doses (+366), 790 second doses (+42)

Statewide, there are over 574,000 first doses administered, and over 183,000 second doses administered.

Locally, 171 new positive test results and three new deaths have been confirmed. Northumberland County 58 new cases at 6,798 overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also two new deaths at 293 total since March. Union County has 68 new cases at 4,079 overall and 72 total deaths, Snyder has 20 new cases at 2,554 overall and a new death 68 total, and Montour has 25 new cases at 1,593 overall and 50 total deaths.

Statewide, 5,191 new cases have been confirmed, with the total now over 839,000, of which 82% have recovered. 140 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 21,600.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 3,500. Of those patients, over 700 are in an ICU and over 400 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Saturday):