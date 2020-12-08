Navy Veteran Turns To Here. For Good. campaign

MILTON — Life has taken Milton resident Raymon Mazara across the country and around the world.

A native of New York, he served in the U.S. Navy in the early 1970s, and was recruited as a Navy Seal.

In 1976, he resumed his profession as a professional jazz musician and singer, with performances in Boston, Detroit, Las Vegas, New York and many other cities, including a memorable opportunity to play keyboards for the late B.B. King during a 1980 music festival in New York’s Central Park.

Mazara eventually settled near Tallahassee in northern Florida. He said he enjoyed his time living in The Sunshine State until October, 2018, when his home and vehicle were destroyed by Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm packing winds of up to 162 mph.

Left with little, he decided to join family members here in Central Pennsylvania, but his life here would not be easy either.

Within the next year, he had 12 surgeries on his left leg before infections forced the difficult decision in July, 2019, to amputate the leg in order to save his life.

The 2020 Here. For Good. campaign, coordinated by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, is designed to help people like Mazara, who said support from the fund will combine with his deep faith to improve his life and sustain him through the holiday season.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he said, and we can never take our lives for granted. “Nothing is guaranteed. Life can change in a blink of an eye.”

But what we can do is tell the people in our lives that we love them, he said.

“Make sure that you let them know that.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

