Nationally, Many Jobs Lost, But Valley Employment Steady

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley is somewhat insulated from some of the toughest jobless numbers in the US, but we still have a long way to go before our area has full employment…so said panelists on a jobless number discussion on WKOK Friday.

Art Thomas, Chair of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce says there are two COVID-19 related factors are pulling on the local economy; higher than average unemployment rates, but many local businesses can’t find sufficient qualified help.

“We’re seeing the pain beyond the disease, the impact of it. I believe that locally we still have a shortage of qualified individuals who are needed for our businesses in the Susquehanna Valley,” he said. One bright spot; some local restaurants are getting by with takeout and limited seating.

Thomas, said, more job development and training is needed so local workers can fit into the local available jobs.

John Shipman, Valley businessman and community leader says training and continuing education is a big unmet need around here for employers, “The biggest problem they have is finding qualified employees. Having a facility in our area that would focus on job training, like a local community college, would really, I believe, been a great benefit to the employers in our area.”

Bob Garrett, President and CEO, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce also surprised at the 140,000 jobs lost nationally, but, locally Montour and Union counties areas are holding their own with unemployment in the 4-5% range. Snyder County’s jobless rate is 5.5%, and while Northumberland County’s rate is 7.4%, that number is way down from 13% six months ago.

All panelists on Friday’s On The Mark Financial Friday jobless number reaction group said it is a really tough for local unemployed workers and they said existing training programs can help some of those workers.