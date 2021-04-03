UPDATE: Route 15 Closed Near Lycoming County Line, Multiple Injuries

ALLENWOOD – Both lanes of Route 15 are closed and multiple people have been taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash on Route 15 near the Union-Lycoming County line. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the crash occurred just after 5 a.m. Saturday in Gregg, Township, Union County, between Bartlow Road and Bryson Road.

CSR 911 says its unknown how many vehicles are involved and the crash possibly occurred on Route 15 north. PennDOT says the road is expected to be impacted for several hours. We’re working to gather more details.