Multi-County Response to Fires in Northumberland County Saturday Night

UPDATE: Fire crews were busy in Northumberland County Saturday evening when two separate blazes broke out within an hour of one another.

Northumberland County 911 says a two alarm house fire was reported just before 7 p.m. at 1513 Boyer Hill Road in Upper Augusta Township.

Volunteer fire crews from Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties responded and were on the scene for about three hours.

A state police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate.

Around the same time in Zerbe Township, a brush fire spread into some exposed coal Saturday evening and volunteer fire crews spent several hours battling the blaze. Northumberland County 911 says crews were called to the scene just south of Trevorton around 6:10 p.m. Dispatchers say the call initially came in for a brush fire near Gap and Shingara roads, but it’s reported other items at the scene caught on fire and heavy equipment was needed to extinguish it.

Representatives from the PA Department of Environmental Protection and its Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation are expected on the scene Monday.

Crews were on the scene for nearly five hours.

