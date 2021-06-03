Mount Carmel Man Arrested Following Death of Coal Township Woman

SHAMOKIN – A suspect has been arrested following the death of a Coal Township woman after being found in the middle of a township street last Tuesday. According to District Judge John Gembic’s office, 26-year-old Stephen Kruskie of Mount Carmel is currently being arraigned.

We last told you 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz died at Geisinger just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn considered the death suspicious. Swartz was pronounced brain dead at the time after being unresponsive since she was taken to the hospital days earlier.

We’re working to gather more details.