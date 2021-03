HERSHEY – For the first time in program history, Mount Carmel girls basketball are state champions. The Red Tornadoes defeated District 7 champion Neshannock 54-43 in Thursday’s PIAA Class 2A championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Mount Carmel held off a late rally from Neshannock to hang on for its first state title. Thursday’s state championship game appearance was also the first in program history.