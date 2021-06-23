Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital After Route 61 Crash

RALPHO TOWNSHIP – A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital after a crash along Route 61 in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County. Northumberland County 911 says the crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when the motorcycle collided with another vehicle. The motorcyclist has been taken to Geisinger Shamokin.

Route 61 is shutdown between Irish Valley Road and Center Street. Northumberland County 911 says traffic is being rerouted using Irish Valley road and Route 487. It’s unknown when the road will re-open.