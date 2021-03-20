Most Set of New Statewide COVID Cases Since February

HARRISBURG – Saturday’s new set of statewide COVID-19 cases is the largest accumulation since early February. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed 4,213 new statewide cases, with the total now 984,515 since the start of the pandemic last year, of which 92% have recovered.

There are 64 new local COVID-19 cases in our region, most of those are Northumberland County where there are 36 more cases. Now Northumberland County has had 8,340 cases and a new death at 330 deaths total. In Union County, there are eight new cases for a total of 5,359 since the start of the pandemic and 84 deaths.

Snyder County has 13 new virus cases for 3,215 total and 82 deaths, and Montour County has seven new cases, a total of 1,801 and 60 deaths.

As of Friday, there still remain 24,774 deaths related to the virus statewide – there was no update Saturday.

The state Department of Health also confirmed another 1,109 local residents are at least partially vaccinated. There are 513 more people with at least one shot in Northumberland County (35,765 with at least one dose (20,928 with one dose, 14,837 both). Snyder County has 234 more people with at least one dose (11,712 with at least one dose (7,087 have both doses, 4,625 have one).

Montour County has 101 more people who have at least one dose. That brings to 13,142 who have had at least one dose (7,185 one dose, 5,957 both). Union County has 261 people added to the total of 14,083 with at least one dose (8,664 first dose, 5,419 second)

At Valley hospitals, there are a few more COVID-19 patients admitted. At Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, they have seven people admitted right now, that is an increase of two from the day before. There is one patient in the ICU but none on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin now has five admissions, which is three fewer than the day before. Geisinger Danville has one fewer patient, 25 COVID-19 patients, 12 in the ICU, and six on ventilators. Statewide there are 1,529 people hospitalized in Pennsylvania – of that number, 318 are in the ICU, 189 are on ventilators.

Virus cases continue to be low at Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities. Bucknell has 13 total active cases -11 students have active cases, as do tw0 employees. They’ve had 343 cases among students and staff total this year. At Susquehanna University, there’s just one active student case.