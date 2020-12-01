Most Northumberland County buildings Closed Due to Surge

SUNBURY – Northumberland County will be closing most of its buildings as well because of the surge of COVID-19 in the area. County commissioner chairman Sam Schiccatano says all county human service and administration buildings will be closed to the public until January 4, at which point the situation will be reevaluated. He says residents can still drop off items at the door of those buildings or call for assistance.

Schiccatano says the county courthouse and magistrates offices will still remain open. County social service groups will be rotating personnel in their offices and working remotely.