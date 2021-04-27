More than $4,000 raised to help a family that lost their home in a fire

SUNBURY – As of this morning, $4,325 has been raised to support a family whose home was destroyed by fire Saturday. The fire at 1513 Boyer Hill Road near Sunbury destroyed the home of Alex and Marina Hartman and their six-month-old son.

Alan Hartman, Alex’s older brother, organized the fundraising campaign at GoFundMe.com. The goal is now $4,500. The fire started around 7 p.m. and it took firefighters two hours to bring the two-alarm fire under control. No injuries were reported. You can make a donation to the family online at go fund me by clicking here: https://gofund.me/2312e4a0