Montour County Receiving More COVID-19 Testing Clinics

DANVILLE – Expanded COVID-19 testing recently announced by the state Department of Health will be making its way to the Valley this Friday. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has announced Montour County is one of three counties receiving more testing clinics. Drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be held at the Montour-Delong Community Fairgrounds at 5848 Broadway Road in Danville.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day and mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to be symptomatic. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days, and those tested should self-quarantine until they receive test results. Patients are also encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card.