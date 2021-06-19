Milton YMCA Offers Free Food Giveaway Again This Summer

MILTON — For 30 years, in the Borough of Milton, a group of volunteers and staff gather each summer day to make lunch…for thousands of children in Northumberland and Union Counties. The Milton YMCA recently announced they will continue their free food giveaway this summer. After the food preparation comes the transportation to various locations, Milton Middle School, White Deer Elementary, Shikellamy High School and the Sunbury pool–to name a few of the eight locations. These days, organizers say they prepare a package of five lunches with milk for kids ages 1 through 18.

Ron Marshall, Executive Director of the Milton branch of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA said “At the Milton YMCA, we strive to serve as many children as possible throughout the community by providing nutritious meals and snacks when school is not in session. During a regular school year, we can reach many of these children with programs like free breakfast, lunch and after school meals. But during the summer, when schools are closed, those meals disappear. It’s our duty and pleasure to serve children nutritious meals and snacks throughout the summer months. We are looking forward to a successful summer and also looking forward to bringing a smiling face to the children we serve.”

Here is a list of the locations and times of the food giveaways to Valley children: