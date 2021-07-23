Milton Sports Complex Project Delayed, Fall Sports Moved

MILTON – It turns out the new Milton Athletic Complex and Wellness Center won’t be ready in time for the start of the school year.

Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan says the project has been delayed due to the pandemic limiting various product, transportation and equipment availability. Instead, the Milton fall sports teams will play their home games at Danville High School.

Keegan says the athletic complex is now scheduled to be completed by the second week of November. The Wellness, Fitness and Nutrition Center is now scheduled to be completed in late winter of 2022.

The $14.2 million project will provide an eight-lane rubber track, javelin and jump pits, ticket booths, stadium lights, and much more.