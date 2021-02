LIVERPOOL- Troopers have released more details on an accident earlier this month that blocked Routes 11 and 15 in Liverpool. State Police at Newport say 33-year-old Richard Boyer of Milton hit a tractor trailer driven by 49-year-old Michael Everson of Liverpool. Boyer was taken by Life Lion helicopter for serious injuries. Everson was not hurt. The accident happened around six in the morning on February 4th. Boyer was cited for following too closely to a vehicle.