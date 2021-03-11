Millmont Family Recovering From Dog Attack

MILLMONT – “They’re going back and forth to appointments at Geisinger. Little man’s getting checked out for his leg and arms and my sister is having her stitches out here soon.”

That’s just one of the many hardships a Millmont family is now facing after their dog attacked a three-year-old boy and his mother weeks ago. A family member tells WKOK little Raegyn Royer was simply playing with his siblings and cousins just like any other day, until the family’s dog, already displaying signs of aggression, turned on them.

Thanks to Raegyn’s mom, Ashley, stepping in, the child is still alive today and recovering well, “Nothing’s stopping this kid. He wants to be out playing and running around with the other kids. He’s getting around good and is trying to do his normal, daily activities.”

That’s according Raegyn’s Aunt Chelsey, who said the boy had a fractured his femur and other life-threatening injuries. Both Raegyn and his mom had emergency surgery at Geisinger following the attack from the pit bull and coon hound mix. The dog was put down shortly after.

Chelsey says the family now faces a mountain of medical bills after about a little over a week of combined hospital stays and other appointments, “My sister is covered under Medicare, but little man is under his dad’s insurance and not everything will be covered so…kinda stressing out about that a little bit.”

Over the last few weeks, Chelsey’s also been helping out her sister, who’s also a single mom of four, including Raegyn, and is unemployed, “I’ve had to step up a little bit and help them with things around the house. I’ve been here…actually this is week two that I’ve been staying with them helping them out with their other kids and stuff.”

Chelsey has set up a GoFundMe page, which has already raised about $4,000.