Mifflinburg Schools Extending Virtual Learning Through January 11

MIFFLINBURG – Mifflinburg Area School District has become the latest Valley district to extend virtual learning. Superintendent Dan Lichtel announced Friday the district will stay with remote learning until January 11. When the district returns to in-person learning at that time, there will be a planned three-hour early dismissal for all students each Wednesday until further notice.

Lichtel says these latest decisions were not made lightly, in lieu of continued rising COVID-19 cases across the area.