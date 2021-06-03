Mifflinburg Man Charged After Child Claims Abuse

MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — WBRE is reporting…A Mifflinburg man is facing assault charges after a child told police she was being abused. According to the police affidavit, the victim told police that 31-year-old Brandon Wilson has choked her and dragged her up the stairs by her hair. A witness said she has also observed Wilson striking the victim on several occasions, including with a belt. Wilson is being charged with harassment, strangulation, assault and endangering the welfare of a child.