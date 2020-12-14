Mifflinburg Land to Go to Conservancy

MIFFLINBURG— Two Union County residents have gifted land to a local conservancy. Donna Ward and Harris Lemon of Mifflinburg donated almost 12 acres of land to the Merrill Linn Conservancy of Lewisburg. The new acreage is close in proximity to what the conversancy already holds known as the Koons easement and features a network of trails.

Ward says she wanted to know that the land would be protected and retain its natural qualities. The conservancy says they will explore expanding some of those trails through other wetland areas. To find out more about the conservancy, visit linnconservancy.org.