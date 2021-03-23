Mifflinburg High School Closes until Monday Due to COVID Cases

MIFFLINBURG—Mifflinburg Area High School will be closed until Monday after five positive COVID-19 cases were reported and students will switch to remote learning. In an email to district families, Superintendent Dan Lichtel says the high school will be cleaned and sanitized and will be the only building closed.

He says people who were potentially exposed have been notified to self-quarantine for ten days. Plans for the high school spring musical have been postponed until April and other extracurricular activities will be limited to outdoors only. Lichtel says this is the first switch to remote learning that they have experienced this school year due to positive cases.