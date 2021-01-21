Middleburg Water System Receives Funding for Major Upgrades

HARRISBURG – Middleburg’s water system is getting some updates, thanks to funding through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, or PENNVEST. The Middleburg Municipal Authority received $555,000 in grant money, and over $4 million in low interest loans to update the water supply system.

The project calls for replacement of old cast iron and asbestos cement, iron piping, and replacing the old reservoir with a 290,000 gallon concrete storage tank. A steel standpipe tank will also increase water pressure for customers and the plant will see meter and control upgrades.

PENNVEST offers grants and low interest loans to assist municipalities with sewer, storm water, and drinking water projects.