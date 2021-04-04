Middleburg Man in Critical Condition After Snyder County Crash

SELINSGROVE – A Middleburg man is in critical condition after an accident last week in Snyder County. State Police in Selinsgrove say 85-year old Elam Beiler was traveling east on Smith Road, just north of the New Berlin Highway, in Center Township. It happened around noon on Thursday, April 1, when he lost control of his vehicle. Police say the car flipped over onto its roof and struck an embankment.

Beiler was taken to Geisinger Medical Center where a nursing supervisor said he was listed in critical condition Sunday. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.