MIDDLEBURG – State police have arrested a Middleburg man, who is accused of sexually assaulting a Middleburg girl. The 28-year-old man, who has not been identified, is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at a home on New Berlin Highway in Franklin Township, Snyder County.

Troopers say the man also showed the girl multiple nude photos of women. The incidents allegedly took place in October and November. He was arrested and arraigned on indecent assault charges.