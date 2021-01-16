Meuser on Capitol Violence, Says PA Elector Fight Not Over

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Images of one of the Valley’s U.S. Congressmen went viral last week when photos showed him helping U.S. Capitol Police during the violent protests.

9th District US Cong. Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) described the scene in the House when he helped Capitol Police barricade the main door being smashed by rioters, “I saw these guys, I looked right in their eyes, about four feet from them. They had tools, weapons, gas masks, and they shot something through our window, and at that point, the police officer actually said to me ‘you gotta get out of here,’ and I said ‘hey, I want to help,’ and he said ‘Look, I’m the son of a police officer and you could be putting police officers’ lives in jeopardy and at that point I said ‘Alright, let’s move out.'”

Meuser says the US House went into session around 1 p.m. to begin the Electoral Certification Proceedings, about 40 minutes later, ‘all heck broke loose,’ “They began a debate on the Arizona electors and the capitol police came in and said the capitol was being overrun. They eventually moved all the members out of the floor area to the chamber to a safer spot…we originally thought the floor chamber would work for, but it was being overrun by the speaker’s lobby.”

After the incident, Meuser voted against Pennsylvania’s electors. He said it is common for Congress members to objected to state’s electors and that has happened for the last three Republican presidents.

Meuser also says there’s still a chance his vote will be vindicated, “It is my understanding that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to take up the Pennsylvania case and I’m very, very certain and confident that they are going to state, ‘Yes, indeed, only the state legislators have the authority for the time, place and manner of elections,’ and that’s not what occurred in Pennsylvania.”

Meuser says he’s not sure but thinks it’s unlikely that throwing out Pennsylvania’s electors would change the election results. He says votes were still counted that shouldn’t have been. Hear Meuser’s full remarks on the WKOK Podcast Page.