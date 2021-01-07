Meuser, Keller Vote to Reject Pennsylvania Electoral Votes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two of the Valley’s U.S. Congressmen, Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) and Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) voted to reject Pennsylvania’s Electoral College Votes. Meuser and Keller joined six other state Republicans in doing so.

This comes after both men voted to approve the controversial electoral votes from Arizona. The joint session of Congress continued until about 4 a.m. Thursday, and followed the violent pro-Trump protesters breaching the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Meuser says despite Wednesday being a ‘black mark’ in our nation’s history, the fact remains a large number of Pennsylvanians are enormously frustrated with November’s election process. He says the election was a ‘free-for-all,’ and the authority of election procedures was ‘indisputably usurped by the governor, Secretary of State, and state Supreme Court.

Keller says the criminal behavior witnessed Wednesday doesn’t erase the facts. He also again accused the governor, Secretary of State, and state Supreme Court for violating the state legislature’s clear constitutional authority to set election proceedings.

Objections to Pennsylvania’s were eventually rejected, and President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory was ratified overnight.