Cong. Meuser Hopes Pres. Biden Recognizes Trump Achievements

POTTSVILLE – Valley U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas, Pa.) says he hopes President-Elect Joe Biden won’t ‘start from scratch’ after he takes the oath of office Inauguration Day Wednesday. Meuser said in a statement he hopes the Biden Administration ‘recognizes some of the policy achievements of the last four years.’

However, Cong. Meuser says he intends to work with President Biden on policies that will ‘benefit the long-term interests of our people.’ Meuser went on to credit the Trump Administration for building the ‘greatest economy in a century,’ ‘new trade deals to level the playing field,’ rebuilding the military, and making allies ‘finally pay their fair share for NATO.’

Full Meuser statement:

“Tomorrow, we will see the peaceful transition of power, recognizing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. President Biden campaigned on uniting the country to ‘build back better.’ As the duly elected commander in chief he will chart his own course. I intend to work with him on policies that will benefit the long-term interests of our people, but building back better should not begin with starting from scratch. As he takes office, I hope his administration recognizes some of the policy achievements of the last four years that have been to the benefit of all Americans.

“Before the pandemic, the Trump administration built the greatest economy in a century, with the lowest unemployment numbers ever recorded for women, African-Americans, and Hispanic-Americans. New trade deals leveled the playing field and gave American manufacturers a chance to succeed. Our military was rebuilt, and our allies began to finally pay their fair share for NATO. Before President Trump took office, cartels used immigrant families as pawns to smuggle illegal drugs into the United States, resulting in violence and innocent deaths. In partnership with governments from Central and South America, we secured our border and illegal crossings have fallen dramatically. For the first time in a generation, the United States brokered historic peace deals in the Middle East, while also eliminating the threat of ISIS and Islamic extremists. We lowered the cost of prescription drugs, dealt with China from a position of strength, and became energy independent. Thanks to the continued expansion of natural gas, the United States was the only developed country to lower carbon emissions two years in a row.

“This list is not complete, and in the midst of unprecedented challenges associated with COVID-19, there is still much work to be done. Congress has already passed targeted, necessary economic relief, including funding focused on helping our economic recovery, hospitals, testing, and vaccine distribution. President Biden should build on this foundation, working with both parties to enact policies that are in the best interest of the American people, not simply to appease his base. Moving forward, we need to safely reopen our economy, continue to support our hospitals with PPE and test kits, as well as ensure the efficient distribution of vaccines. Beyond that, we need to invest in transportation and infrastructure, make quality healthcare more affordable, and create a competitive business environment to bring back manufacturing which will increase wages.

“I believe we can find common ground to achieve these objectives and I pray that President Biden shows the strength to govern as a leader for ALL Americans. Oscar Wilde said, ‘with age comes wisdom.’ I know this to be true and am hopeful that in his effort to unite a divided country, President Biden works across the aisle, in recognition of the fact that Republicans represent millions of Americans and their interests, as well. My office will be helpful, whenever possible, to accomplish shared goals and deliver policies that will advance the 9th District, Pennsylvania, and the United States of America.”