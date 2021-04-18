Mentorship Program Back In Snyder, Union, Northumberland Counties

LUZERNE CTY. – Big Brothers Big Sisters is back in The Valley. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern PA currently serves more than 100 kids in 11 counties, including Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties. This region was served by a similar organization several years ago.

Executive Director Michelle Hamilton says many of the little brothers and little sisters would benefit tremendously from some fun, mentoring and role model, “We’re not looking for someone who is just perfect, you know, we’re looking for someone who can share their own experiences. When we do our matching, we really look at interests.”

There are unmet needs…there currently 250 more children, ages 7-14, seeking Bigs, so volunteer opportunities are available for retirees, college students and everyone in between. A virtual information session will be held Monday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m.

She says the mentoring really pays off, “When children and teens have the influence of a caring adult, they’re more likely to avoid those risky behaviors and just focus on academics; which I think everyone can agree upon is that we want to see them succeed.”

Hamilton says there is a lot of support and training for volunteers, and all that’s asked is one to three hours per week, “This is really about listening, building that relationship . . . going out for lunch, going to a movie here and there, but we really don’t expect our volunteers to spend a lot of money out of pocket. It’s really just the gift of time.”

For more information on upcoming fundraising events, requesting a Big or how to become one, visit bbbsnepa.com. To hear the full interview with Hamilton, visit the WKOK podcast page.