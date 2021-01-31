Media Reports: Shamokin Man Charged in Online Sex Sting

KINGSTON – A Shamokin man is facing charges in connection to an online child sex sting.

The Citizens Voice is reporting 52-year old Gary Kerstetter engaged in a graphic conversation on the internet with a person he thought was a 15-year old girl. It happened on January 21 and reports say he then attempted to meet her in person.

Police reports say the girl was actually a Kingston police detective.

Kerstetter faces felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David Barilla and sent to Luzerne County Correction Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 9.