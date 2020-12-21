McClure Man Arrested for Breaking into a Home and Stealing a Truck

MCCLURE – A man from McClure is facing multiple charges after police say he forced his way into a home and also stole the homeowner’s truck. State police say 38-year-old Bronson Stone is charged with burglary, theft, drug possession and several other charges for the incident on December 16th.

Troopers say Stone forced his way into a home on Stage Road, owned by his relative. Once inside, he took keys to a truck, which he drove away with from the scene of the burglary. After an investigation, police found Stone and he was taken into custody.

He was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Stone was arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch and released on bond.