Maura Fiamoncini Finishes Seventh at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Maura Fiamoncini wrapped up her spectacular 2021 with a seventh-place finish in the javelin at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday evening.

Fiamoncini’s best throw of 170-3 on her third attempt was good enough to advance to the final round of competition in which the top eight through three rounds advance, and caps off an incredible 2021 in which the Mount Carmel, Pa. native captured a Patriot League Championship, broke her own school record, and finished third overall at the NCAA Championship. The top three in each event at the Olympic Trials advances to Tokyo, provided that they have met the Olympic Standard.

“Today may have been the most courageous effort of any athlete we have ever had,” said Head Coach Kevin Donner. “Maura had a partially torn labrum in her shoulder all year, and we had to be careful with the throwing and how often we competed. This was just her fifth meet of the year, and all the meets had a 2-4 week break in between. The Olympic Trials does a back-to-back day trial and final, and we knew that would be an obstacle. She could barely pick up her shoulder all day today, and the great athletic trainers from USATF did a lot of physio last night and today, but it was still very sore. We contemplated just taking one throw, but when she realized the finals were attainable, she decided to keep throwing. What an amazing accomplishment, and what an amazing career for one of the best athletes in the history of Bucknell.”

Fiamoncini threw a solid mark in her first throw (164-3), before fouling on her second attempt. In her third and final throw of the first round, Fiamoncini upped her mark to 170-3 to move up one spot from eighth to secure three more throws in the final round, where she held onto seventh place.

