COVID-19 Update: Masking Order Amended in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has amended its universal face covering order to align with new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people. Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced Monday there are several activities fully vaccinated people can resume now, while being mindful of the potential risk of transmitting the virus to others. Those activities include:

Visiting with other fully vaccinated people indoors without mask wearing or social distancing

Visiting with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without masking wearing or distancing

Refraining from quarantine and testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic.

However, fully vaccinated people should continue masking and distancing in public, avoid medium and large-sized in-person gatherings. Fully vaccinated people should also get tested if experiencing symptoms follow guidance issued by employers and follow travel requirements.

People are considered fully vaccinated for COVID more than two weeks after receiving the second of a two-dose series, or more than two weeks after receiving a single dose vaccine.