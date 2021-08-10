Man Loses $7,000 Over Carrie Underwood Instagram Scam

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A Mount Pleasant Mills man lost over $7,000 after someone on Instagram claiming to be Carrie Underwood convinced him to send gift cards. Selinsgrove state police say Tuesday the incident was reported July 31.

According to troopers, the victim claimed unknown person(s) identifying themselves as the country music star convinced him to send $7,100 in gift cards over the course of several months. The victim believed he would get to meet Carrie Underwood after sending the funds. The suspect(s) then continuously requested more gift cards and the victim realized it was likely a scam and reported it to troopers. An investigation is ongoing.