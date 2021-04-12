Man Found Passed Out with Child in the Car in Northumberland County

WKOK Staff | April 12, 2021 |

 

TURBOTVILE —  State Police arrested a Bradford County man in Northumberland County after he was found passed out in a car with a child in the back seat.  State Police at Milton found 29-year-old Zeb Butler unresponsive in the parking lot of a store on Route 54 in Lewis Township.  They also found a three-year-old child buckled into a car seat in the car.  Police were able to unlock the door and get the child out.  Butler was awakened and submitted to a field sobriety test, which showed he was impaired.  Police filed charges in district court in this case of child endangerment in Northumberland County.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff