Man Found Passed Out with Child in the Car in Northumberland County

TURBOTVILE — State Police arrested a Bradford County man in Northumberland County after he was found passed out in a car with a child in the back seat. State Police at Milton found 29-year-old Zeb Butler unresponsive in the parking lot of a store on Route 54 in Lewis Township. They also found a three-year-old child buckled into a car seat in the car. Police were able to unlock the door and get the child out. Butler was awakened and submitted to a field sobriety test, which showed he was impaired. Police filed charges in district court in this case of child endangerment in Northumberland County.