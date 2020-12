SHAMOKIN – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his home by Stonington state police. Troopers identify the man who died as Joseph Collier.

They say the incident was first reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday at 253 Collier Road in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. Troopers say they are investigating the death with county coroner James Kelley. No other details have been provided at this time.