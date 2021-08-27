Man Faces Homicide Charges in Juniata County Fatal

THOMPSONTOWN – A Juniata County man is facing homicide by vehicle charges after the death of a Danville woman earlier this month.

The Lewistown Sentinel says 23-year-old Edgar Joel Colon-Vicente of Port Royal is accused of speeding, texting while driving, and driving without a license.

Killed in the August 13 crash was 23-year-old Sarais Perez-Casas of Danville. The mishap happened along Routes 22 and 322 in Delaware Township, Juniata County.

The Lewistown Sentinel says Colon-Vicente is being held in the Mifflin County Correctional Facility without bail due to the nature of the crime and being a potential flight risk. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.