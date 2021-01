SUNBURY – Sunbury Police are looking to identify a man who displayed a handgun on a city resident’s porch. Police Chief Brad Hare says the incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Sunday on North Eight Street.

Hare says the man came on the victim’s porch and the victim could see the gun on the suspect. The man then made some comments and took off. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Sunbury Police.