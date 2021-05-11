Man Convicted on all Counts of Sexual Assault of Minor

MIDDLEBURG – A Middleburg man has been convicted of the sexual assault of a young female over the course of five years in the 1990s. Snyder County DA Mike Piecuch says 59-year-old Claude Sprenkel was convicted on 10 counts each of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and misdemeanor indecent assault.

The DA says Judge Louise Knight granted the DA’s motion to revoke Sprenkel’s bail pending sentencing, and he’ll remain jailed in Snyder County Prison until then. The DA says he is seeking a lengthy state prison sentence.

The victim first reported the crimes to state troopers in September 2018 and Sprenkel was charged in November 2018. The DA says various scheduling issues, including temporary court shutdowns related to the pandemic, prevented the case from being tried sooner. The crimes happened between 1992 and 1997.