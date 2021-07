TROXELVILLE – A Beavertown man has been charged after shooting a cat in the face. Selinsgrove state police reported Friday 28-year-old Randell Boyer was charged in district court after the incident occurred sometime between June 1 and 7.

Troopers say Boyer allegedly shot the cat in the face with a pellet gun at a home along Troxelville Road in Adams Township, Snyder County.