Man Arrested After Police Chase

COAL TOWNSHIP— A 29-year-old Northumberland County man was taken into custody at the scene of a one-car crash Tuesday afternoon south of Shamokin. According to the News-Item, police say he led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when his vehicle plunged into a drainage ditch off of the right shoulder of Route 61.

Police said Patrick Vlock, of Sunbury, faces multiple charges as a result of the chase and ensuing crash on Route 61 near Vista Motors in Coal Township, north of Kulpmont. The chase and subsequent crash began shortly after 1 p.m. when Vlock was observed driving at a fast rate north on Chestnut Street in Kulpmont, police said.