Malcolm Derk Named Chief of Staff at Susquehanna

SELINSGROVE – Former Snyder County Commissioner Malcolm Derk has been named to a new role at Susquehanna University. University President Dr. Jonathan Green has announced Derk as the new Chief of Staff in the Office of the President.

Derk previously served as Director of Grants and Foundation Relations after serving as county commissioner for 10 years. Derk was also a two-time U.S. Congressional candidate.

As Chief of Staff, Dr. Green says Derk will support him and the university’s senior leadership team on a wide variety of strategic issues and executive duties.