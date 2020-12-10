Magisterial District Court in Shamokin Closed After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

SHAMOKIN – The Magisterial District Court in Shamokin, which is the office of District Judge John Gembic, has closed after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19. Northumberland County’s Court Administration announced the temporary closure Thursday. A release says the court will remain closed to the public until sufficient staff is cleared by medical personnel to return to work.

The employee who tested positive for the virus last worked in the facility on Tuesday. Neighboring court offices will handle any time-sensitive matters while the court is closed