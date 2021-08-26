Mael Named Permanent United Way President and CEO

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has its new president and CEO and its a familiar face. Thursday, the United Way announced current Interim President and CEO Adrienne Mael has been appointed to the permanent position. Mael had been serving in the interim role since early July.

The United Ways says Mael will also retain her position as President and CEO of the United Way of Columbia and Montour counties, where’s she’s served the past six years.

In addition, the United Way says both organizations will continue discussing a possible merger, which they said would maximize back-office operations and create more impact across the region.