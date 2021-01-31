Long Time Sunbury Tireless Volunteer, Connie Beegle Has Died

SUNBURY – One of Sunbury’s tireless volunteers has died. Connie Beegle died Friday overnight, she was 76-years-old. Beegle lived on Twelfth Street with her husband Mike, and they worked thousands of hours annually for the National Night Out observance in Sunbury.

Additionally, Connie was active in Sunbury Crimewatch for 30 years, and Mike tells us, she helped previously with the Love-N-Care Street Fair, and various firemen’s events. Connie Beegle had four children and Mike says a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.