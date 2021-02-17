Long-time Lewisburg Attorney Announces Judge Candidacy

LEWISBURG – A long-time Lewisburg assistant district attorney has announced his candidacy for the judicial bench. Attorney Brian Kerstetter says he’s running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of the 17th Judicial District, which covers Union and Snyder counties.

Kerstetter says he has extensive experience both in and out of the courtroom, including over 100 criminal jury trials. He says he has successfully tried and convicted individuals accused of everything from aggravated assault to DUI, and other crimes.

Kerstetter currently serves as solicitor for several local townships, municipal authorities and zoning hearing boards in both counties, as well as the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission.

There will be an open seat on the bench because Union/Snyder County judge Michael Hudock is not seeking retention.