Local Scout Troop Clearing New SWEEP Property in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A local Boy Scout Troop is helping the City of Sunbury clear its new SWEEP property. Mayor Kurt Karlovich says Scout Troop 333 will be at the new Sunbury Wetland Ecological and Educational Park this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’re helping clear the property of fallen debris to get it ready for public use.

The mayor says the troop has been donating six hours of community service one day each month for the last several months.

The city was approved for a $57,000 grant through SEDA-COG. The city will receive later this year to begin construction of phase one for the property at the corner of Race and North Sixth Street.